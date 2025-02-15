Thousands of people could not get into their email earlier today after BT’s services went down.

Monitoring website DownDetector logged thousands of complaints this morning, starting at 5am, from people who could not log into their email.

BT has apologised to customers and said it is "investigating the cause". Other services including Broadband, TV and mobile packages appear to be unaffected.

A statement released at 2.20pm by a BT spokesperson said: "Earlier today some BT email customers were unable to access their email. The issue has been resolved and we’re very sorry for any inconvenience caused. No other BT services were impacted."

Earlier, in a message to a customer BT said: “We are aware that some BT email customers are unable to access their email on webmail and via the app. We’re investigating the cause of this and we’re sorry for any inconvenience caused. Alternatively customers can switch off wifi and use mobile data to access their email. No other BT service is impacted.”

The outage was nationwide with problems reported in Scotland and England.

"Email is not working. What is problem? When will it be fixed?" wrote one user, while another said “Unable to login BT Email. Getting the message "BT Server Outage. Try again later".

