Emergency services rushed to an Indian restaurant in Manchester after at least eight people fell ill while eating there.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paramedics, firefighters, and police were called to Dosa Kingss in Northenden Road, Sale around 12.40pm on Saturday, September 6, after reports that diners had suddenly become unwell.

Photos posted online showed multiple fire engines and police cars lining the street outside the south Indian restaurant and bar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Greater Manchester Police confirmed several people were treated at the scene for minor reactions, while one individual was reported to be more seriously affected. Officers quickly ruled out a gas leak.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the police force said: “At around 12.40pm, we received a report of people becoming unwell at a restaurant on Northenden Road, Sale.

“Emergency services quickly attended and several people were treated at the scene for minor reactions.

“Enquiries into the incident are currently ongoing.”

The road was closed for several hours as emergency crews worked at the scene. Trafford Council health officials also remained on site into the evening.

It is understood the illnesses were linked to food served at the restaurant, although investigations are still ongoing.

According to Google, the restaurant has been temporarily closed.