A major road in Sheffield has been closed by police - causing gridlock across the city.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sheffield Parkway is closed in both directions between Park Square roundabout and Derek Dooley Way as emergency services respond to concerns for a man inside a property.

Police say that they and other emergency services are still at Broad Street in Sheffield, having been called just after 7pm yesterday about a man inside a property, alleged to have weapons and pose a risk to himself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police in Sheffield this morning | Alastair Ulke

Those within the building where the property is have been evacuated and those within the neighbouring buildings have been asked to stay indoors while officers conduct their work. The Sheffield Parkway, between Park Square roundabout and Derek Dooley Way remains shut.

Police said: Please plan, and find an alternative route this morning.”

They added: Trams are also affected in the area and those travelling are advised to check Travel South Yorkshire - www.travelsouthyorkshire.com