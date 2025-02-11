Sheffield siege: Is Parkway open? Is Derek Dooley Way open? Police incident with 'man with weapons' continues to cause gridlock in city
The Sheffield Parkway is closed in both directions between Park Square roundabout and Derek Dooley Way as emergency services respond to concerns for a man inside a property.
Police say that they and other emergency services are still at Broad Street in Sheffield, having been called just after 7pm yesterday about a man inside a property, alleged to have weapons and pose a risk to himself.
Those within the building where the property is have been evacuated and those within the neighbouring buildings have been asked to stay indoors while officers conduct their work. The Sheffield Parkway, between Park Square roundabout and Derek Dooley Way remains shut.
Police said: Please plan, and find an alternative route this morning.”
They added: Trams are also affected in the area and those travelling are advised to check Travel South Yorkshire - www.travelsouthyorkshire.com