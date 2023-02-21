Some users of the popular phone network reported that they were unable to make or receive calls

Users of the EE phone network were struggling with the service this evening (21 February), with some customers unable to connect to the network.

Frustrated customers reported that they were unable to makeor receive on 4G or 5G. They have taken to social media to ask for answers from the mobile network.

It comes after EE appears to have contacted customers to inform them of a price increase. The price increase on contracts will come into force on 31 March.

Is EE phone network down?

According to Downdetector, multiple reports have been made that users are unable to make phone calls currently on the EE phone network. Reports have jumped on Tuesday 21 February, and looks to be affecting customers across the UK.

Customers complained to the company on Twitter, with hundreds of messages coming through to the EE profile. One user said: “Oh the irony that EE have been replying to angry tweets all day regarding the latest price increase, justifying it by saying they provide a great service & keep people connected but now their networks down and no one is connected.”

What has EE said about the outage?

The mobile network company has said that a fix for the connection issue has been found, with customer now regaining access to the network.