Matthew Mohan-Hickson
By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
8 minutes ago
Customers have had their internet restored after Virgin Media was hit by outages.

People began to report issues on DownDetector just before 5pm on Friday (5 May). More than 1,000 users have reported outages in the past half an hour.

The vast majority of complaints were reporting issues with landline internet. The issue is making up 74% of the reported problems.

Most Popular

TV and streaming is not as badly affected at the current moment with just 6% of reports on DownDetector highlighting issues. But 20% of customers experiencing issues on Friday evening are suffering from total blackout of Virgin Media services.

In a statement, a Virgin Media O2 spokesperson said: “There was a very brief issue that disrupted broadband services for some of our customers. This was fixed rapidly and we’re sorry for any inconvenience caused.”

The worst affected areas were London, Cardiff and Birmingham. More to follow.

