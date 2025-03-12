Internet customers who use CityFibre or Vodafone have woken up to slow or no service this morning.

Causing pain for those how work from home, there have been widely-reported outages across the south of the country, including Suffolk, Essex, Kent and Berkshire.

Website Downdetector has logged hundreds of complaints for both firms - and also about 100 people have said that they are having problems with Toob broadbandm which is also in the south.

One frustrated customer logged that: “Cityfibre via Vodafone once again Internet problems. I'm completely down. It's been like this for more than 7 days. Last 7 days very low speeds and today after midnight (12 March 2025) it's gone down to 2mb to 0mb.”

Another said: “Gaslighting us with their service status page and connection checker. Connection checker claimed no issue connecting to my address an hour ago and now there are so many issues the connection checker is unavailable, meanwhile their status page still says no issues.”

A Vodafone spokesman said: “We’re aware of an issue with CityFibre affecting some of our customers. We apologise for any inconvenience and appreciate your patience. Our teams are engaged with CityFibre and working to resolve the impact to Vodafone customers.”