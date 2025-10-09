A man is being hunted after a disturbance at a supermarket which saw several people including staff, customers and a child assaulted.

The incident happened outside a branch of Morrisons in Thomsett Way, Queenborough, on the Isle of Sheppey in Kent.

Kent Police say they were called at 5.48pm on Saturday to reports a man had assaulted multiple people, including staff, customers and a child, outside the supermarket.

They said: “Some of the victims suffered minor injuries and the suspect left the scene before the arrival of patrols.”

Police have now released CCTV images of a man to whom they wish to speak. Anyone who recognises him can call Kent Police on 01795 419119, quoting reference 46/173511/25, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.