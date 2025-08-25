Three people have died and a fourth remains in hospital in a serious condition after a helicopter crash during a flying lesson on the Isle of Wight.

Emergency services were called to the site near the A3020 Shanklin Road on Monday morning.

A spokesman for Northumbria Helicopters said that its aircraft G-OCLV – which is listed as a Robinson R44 II helicopter – was involved in the accident during a flying lesson.

The firm said: “The flight, which departed from Sandown Airport at approximately 9am, was carrying four passengers on board including the pilot, and was undertaking a flying lesson.”

Witness Leigh Goldsmith told the Isle of Wight County Press she was driving towards Shanklin when she saw the helicopter “spiralling” before it went out of sight and came down in a hedge.

A spokeswoman for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance said: “We can confirm our dispatchers deployed the air ambulance at 09.28 to an incident near Ventnor on the Isle of Wight today.

“The critical care team consisting of a doctor and a specialist paramedic are on scene working alongside our emergency service colleagues.”

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “Firefighters from Newport, Ventnor and Shanklin were called out shortly before 09.30am on Monday, 25 August, following reports of a light aircraft incident near Shanklin Road.”

A spokesman for the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) said: “The AAIB was notified of an accident involving a light helicopter on the Isle of Wight this morning. We are deploying a team to commence an investigation.”