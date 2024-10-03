Isle of Wight police officer charged over wrongful arrest set to appear in court
Hampshire and Isle of Wight police officer PC James Martin was charged following an incident in December 2022, which led to the wrongful arrest of a member of the public.
He is alleged to have failed to take immediate action to release the man from custody, once he discovered the arrest was unlawful.
PC Martin, who is based on the Isle of Wight, is due to appear at Basingstoke Magistrates Court on October 10. The officer is currently on directed duties.