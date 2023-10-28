Pro-Palestine protests are taking place across the UK today, with thousands of people on the streets.

Protesters during a pro-Palestine march organised by Palestine Solidarity Campaign in central London. (Picture: Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire)

A woman has been knocked over by a police horse startled by fireworks let off at a pro-Palestinian protest.

Conflict has been raging between Israeli and Hamas forces in Gaza, with ordinary families caught in the crossfire. Israel has vowed to launch a series of airstrikes, while Hamas says it is "completely ready" for Israel to expand its operations.

Today (28 October), thousands of protesters have taken to the streets of London, Newcastle and other cities. The number of protesters has been described by GB News as "the largest since the Gulf War".

Protests are taking place in London, Newcastle, Glasgow and other major cities today. (Picture: Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire)

In London, a series of fireworks were set off in Westminster, with red and green flares also lit. However, the fireworks startled police horses near the Houses of Parliament, causing them to bolt.

During the commotion, a woman appeared to be knocked to the floor and trampled on but appeared to be fine when brought back to her feet.

Demonstrators have been told to stick together and not to talk or interact with the police. Protesters also chanted “from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free”, despite controversy around the slogan’s meaning.

