Pro-Palestine protests: Woman knocked over by startled police horse in London as fireworks set off
Pro-Palestine protests are taking place across the UK today, with thousands of people on the streets.
A woman has been knocked over by a police horse startled by fireworks let off at a pro-Palestinian protest.
Conflict has been raging between Israeli and Hamas forces in Gaza, with ordinary families caught in the crossfire. Israel has vowed to launch a series of airstrikes, while Hamas says it is "completely ready" for Israel to expand its operations.
Today (28 October), thousands of protesters have taken to the streets of London, Newcastle and other cities. The number of protesters has been described by GB News as "the largest since the Gulf War".
In London, a series of fireworks were set off in Westminster, with red and green flares also lit. However, the fireworks startled police horses near the Houses of Parliament, causing them to bolt.
During the commotion, a woman appeared to be knocked to the floor and trampled on but appeared to be fine when brought back to her feet.
Demonstrators have been told to stick together and not to talk or interact with the police. Protesters also chanted “from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free”, despite controversy around the slogan’s meaning.
Meanwhile, Scotland’s First Minister Humza Yousaf said he has not heard from his in-laws in Gaza as the territory comes under heavy bombardment from Israeli armed forces. Yousaf said on Saturday he had been unable to contact his wife’s mother and her husband after communications were cut off as bombing of the Gaza Strip intensified.
Writing on X, formerly known as Twitter, he said: “Thank you for your good wishes, I’m afraid we have not heard from my in-laws. My concern is for all the innocent people suffering for a crime they did not commit. If you did not vote for peace, while children are dying, then I do not know how you sleep at night.”
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has urged Palestinian supporters to be “conscious of disinformation and manipulation” - adding that Hamas has given no indication it “desires or would abide by calls for a ceasefire”.