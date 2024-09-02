Kennedy News and Media

A postman who is a dead ringer for Hollywood actor was removed from Facebook after being accused of ‘impersonating’ the Aquaman star.

The 52-year-old said he even stunned Jason himself when he caught sight of him at London Comic Con in 2019, with the Hollywood heartthrob apparently stopping, tilting his head and exclaiming 'woah' - declaring he 'could be my stunt double'. Getting the seal of approval from the man himself and encouraged by a pal who works as a lookalike, Ian set up a Facebook page for bookings in 2019 and signed up with an agency in 2020.

The Facebook page 'Jason Momoa lookalike', which states in the bio 'Jason Momoa lookalike available for events UK and international', was suspended on Tuesday evening [August 27]. Buff 6ft 3in Ian claims that 'within minutes' of appealing the suspension yesterday morning [August 28], his was informed his entire account had been removed as it 'goes against our community standards on impersonation'. The fuming dad of three was worried he could lose out in thousands of pounds worth of bookings - despite clearly stating he's not the star and merely a lookalike.

Facebook community standards state 'we don't allow people to pretend to be someone well-known, or speak for them without permission'. Examples of things they don't allow include 'creating an account that looks like it belongs to a celebrity' or 'using a photo of someone famous to deceive people'.

Ian, from Wolverhampton, West Midlands, said: "It's like I'm getting punished for looking too much like Jason Momoa. I felt sick when I saw the page had been removed because there's more attention being paid to it and more work coming through it.

"I could be potentially losing thousands of pounds worth of bookings with the Facebook page being down, it's a lot of money. The worry is that it will all go. The hope is I can get it back as soon as possible.

"It's a busy season coming up, there are a hell of a lot of Comic Cons coming up and no way of advertising, apart from on my website and socials. It's completely infuriating. The only thing I'd posted recently was about a magazine article I'd been in and the fact I did a gig at the weekend, that's all I've done.

"I try and do everything I possibly can so that it looks legit and it's not misleading the public in any way. It's possibly an algorithm issue, they use their bots and they look for certain words and they'll just suspend you straight away."

Baffled Ian, who's so dedicated to looking like the real deal he went had the star's iconic shark teeth tattooed onto his left arm, said there was no issue until earlier this week. Ian said: "It was all fine on Tuesday. I woke up on Wednesday morning and the first thing I looked at there was a message to say 'your account's been suspended' and I could review it.

"It gave me a dropdown menu for different reasons why I thought it shouldn't have been taken off and I said 'I don't believe I violated community standards'. They reviewed it again within minutes and they'd just taken it off completely.

"It's completely infuriating. The only thing I'd posted recently was about a magazine article I'd been in and the fact I did a gig at the weekend, that's all I've done.”

Ian, who has 3,037 page followers, highlighted the irony of him reporting scammers who hover around his posts to Facebook and then being mistaken for one himself. Ian said: "You get people pretending to be Jason and they contact the people that contact me or leave likes and messages on my page.

"I report them to say 'get off my page you're a scammer, Jason's not on Facebook, he doesn't do any social media apart from Instagram' and that's that. Unfortunately it doesn't stop the public from being scammed.

"The only problem I faced before was on Instagram three years ago, that disappeared overnight, and I had to set up a new one. The only thing I haven't done is get the page verified as a business, whether that will help me in the future I'm not sure."

After being contacted by journalists, Facebook reinstated Ian's page. Facebook have been contacted for comment.