The Singing Butler made Jack Vettriano a fortune - but it never won over art critics.

Vettriano, who has died aged 73, had a net worth of more than £3.5m, it has been estimated. The Scottish painter’s 1992 work is an oil on canvas piece which sold in 2004 at auction for £744,500 - a then record for any Scottish painting, or indeed any painting in Scotland.

The Singing Butler by Scottish artist Jack Vettriano when it was auctioned in 2004 in Edinburgh | Getty Images

But its longevity and ubiquity comes not just from the original, but from the fact that The Singing Butler is the best-selling art print in the UK, with more than 1m copies sold.

When he first sold the painting in 1991, he received only £3,000 for it. None of the money from the 2004 sale went to Vettriano, but he is thought to have earned £250,000 a year in reproduction royalties. It’s difficult to estimate its worth now - while art critics have regularly savaged Vettriano’s work, he has remained consistently popular with the public.

Jack Vettriano at the Kelvingrove Art Gallery in Glasgow in 2013 | PA

The picture shows the actress Orla Brady posing in her own dress. It was from a photograph published in The Illustrator's Figure Reference Manual in 1987.

Vettriano was found dead at his apartment in Nice, in the south of France, his publicist said. Vettriano, who was born Jack Hoggan on November 17, 1951, in Methil, Fife, was found on Saturday, the publicist said. It is understood there are no suspicious circumstances.