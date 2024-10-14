Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A serving police officer has been charged after a 17-year-old girl was sexually assaulted.

Student officer from Thames Valley Police, Jake Wilson, 23, was charged with one count of sexual assault whilst off-duty in Milton Keynes last December.

He was arrested on January 30 this year and charged on Thursday, October 10. Wilson is due to appear at Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court on November 12.

Wilson is a student officer, training in Sulhamstead, and is currently suspended from duty, following his arrest.