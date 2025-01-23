Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been charged after a 31-year-old woman was stabbed to death in Croydon.

Police were called to an address on Monday, (January 20) at around 7pm in Bensham Lane, Croydon, following reports of an unresponsive woman. Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Larry Nimoh, 21, of no fixed address, was charged with murder and attempted murder of the woman, now has been identified as Jamelatu Tsiwah, from Croydon, on Wednesday, 22 January. The police said Larry was known to Jamelatu and there is no wider threat to the community. Larry has now been bailed pending further investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Alex Gammampila who is leading the investigation said: “Today’s update will bring some reassurance to Jamelatu’s family and the community, we have worked tirelessly to secure a charge and build a picture of events as to what happened on Monday evening.

Jamelatu Tsiwah was found unresponsive after the knife attack | Met Police

“Our investigation is progressing at pace, and I would like to thank the local community for their support whilst we have carried out our enquiries over the past few days. We have specialist officers in place to provide support to Jamelatu’s family. We ask that you respect their privacy at this sad time.

“I am still keen to hear from anyone who may have been in Bensham Road on Monday between 6pm and 7pm. I would like to hear from you if you think you may have seen something suspicious taking place, or if you saw someone fleeing from the property on Bensham Lane. Any information is important to us and we take every report and reflect it into our investigation.” has been bailed pending further investigation.

Anyone with information which could assist the investigation is asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD 5952/20Jan.