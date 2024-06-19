Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 67-year-old man who was once on the FBI’s most wanted list has been convicted of a child sex offence in Kettering.

James Hemphill, was on the American law enforcement’s most wanted list for 10 years after he pleaded guilty to a child sex offence in America in 1994 but fled to Scotland before he could be sentenced.

He was finally arrested in 2004, returned to America and jailed. But in April 2008, he was deported back to the UK where he has been living ever since. While living in Kettering, he contacted a teenage girl asking her if she wanted him to buy her some underwear.

He also asked her if she wanted adult toys and if she wanted them to share a bed. The girl then confided in a family member and Hemphill’s offending was reported to Northamptonshire Police.

He was arrested and subsequently charged with one count of causing/inciting a girl aged 13-15 to engage in sexual activity and one count of failing to comply with the notification requirements of being on the Sex Offenders’ Register.

James Hemphill, 67, was once on the FBI’s most wanted list has been convicted of a child sex offence in Kettering. | Northamptonshire Police

Following a trial which ended at Northampton Crown Court on Monday, June 18, he was convicted on both counts. He will return to the same court in September to be sentenced.

Lead investigator Detective Constable Andy Wakling, said: “Firstly, I’d like to commend the young girl in this case. She has shown courage far beyond her years throughout the investigation and court process and I hope she feels proud that her bravery has ensured this man will pay for his crimes.

“I’d also like to thank the family member she confided in for reporting the offences to us and therefore allowing us to investigate and bring Hemphill to justice. Northamptonshire Police is dedicated to protecting the children in this county and I’d like to use this opportunity to encourage parents or guardians who have children making similar disclosures to them in the future, to please contact us.