Jamie Howlett: Met Police officer charged with sexually assaulting two children & raping an adult
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Jamie Howlett, 33, a police constable at the force, was charged with six counts of sexual assault by touching of a child under 13. Three of these charges relate to one victim and three charges relate to a second victim.
He has also been further charged with five offences of rape, one charge of controlling and coercive behaviour, one charge of sexual assault by touching, one charge of sexual assault by penetration and one charge of assault causing actual bodily harm, all against a third adult victim.
Howlett, formerly of Horley, will next appear at Staines Magistrates Court on August 9.