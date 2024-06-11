Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A former police officer has ben charged with rape, sexual assault and misconduct

A former Kent Police officer has been charged with rape, sexual assault and misconduct of two women while he was serving in the force. Jamie Woodhams from Ashford has been charged with six counts of rape and one count of sexual assault between 2006 and 2022.

The 51-year-old is also charged with three counts of misconduct in a public office, relating to alleged relationships he formed with women he had met during the course of his duties.

