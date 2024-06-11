Jamie Woodhams: Former Kent Police officer charged with rape, sexual assault, and misconduct of two women
A former Kent Police officer has been charged with rape, sexual assault and misconduct of two women while he was serving in the force. Jamie Woodhams from Ashford has been charged with six counts of rape and one count of sexual assault between 2006 and 2022.
The 51-year-old is also charged with three counts of misconduct in a public office, relating to alleged relationships he formed with women he had met during the course of his duties.
Woodhams resigned from the force in April 2022. He was investigated after a report made to the force in October the same year. He will appear before Westminster Magistrates’ Court on June 27.