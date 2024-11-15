Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are hunting for a woman wearing medical scrubs who has been reported missing.

Jane Charlesworth was last seen in Hayfield Avenue in Huddersfield at 7am on Thursday morning.

She was wearing blue medical scrubs. The road is half a mile from Huddersfield Royal Infirmary but it has not been made clear whether she is a medical worker.

Police in Huddersfield are looking for Jane Charlesworth, 48, who was reported missing wearing blue medical scrubs | Picture released by West Yorkshire Police

The 48-year-old is white, female, of medium build, and has brown eyes, and shoulder-length brown hair worn up.

Anyone who thinks they have seen Jane or knows where she is can contact West Yorkshire Police on 101 or at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat quoting reference 0420 of 14/11.