Jane Charlesworth: Police alert after woman, 48, reported missing wearing medical scrubs
Jane Charlesworth was last seen in Hayfield Avenue in Huddersfield at 7am on Thursday morning.
She was wearing blue medical scrubs. The road is half a mile from Huddersfield Royal Infirmary but it has not been made clear whether she is a medical worker.
The 48-year-old is white, female, of medium build, and has brown eyes, and shoulder-length brown hair worn up.
Anyone who thinks they have seen Jane or knows where she is can contact West Yorkshire Police on 101 or at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat quoting reference 0420 of 14/11.
