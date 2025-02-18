A 66-year-old woman has been charged with manslaughter over the death of a five-year-old girl in 1978.

The child, Andrea Bernard went to hospital after she was assaulted in Ashley Road, Thornton Heath, on June 6 1978, the Metropolitan Police said.

She was treated at a hospital in Croydon before being transferred to a specialist burns unit in East Grinstead, Sussex, but died from her injuries on July 13 that year.

The force launched an investigation into her death in September 2022 and, on Tuesday, Janice Nix, 66, of Rodenhurst Road, Clapham, south west London was charged with manslaughter.

She is also accused of cruelty to another child who was aged eight at the time. Nix will appear at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.