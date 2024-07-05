Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A former player for Atletico Madrid and South Cave United has been jailed after being convicted of supplying cocaine and cannabis to gangs in South London.

Jason Pusey, 34, was sentenced to 11 years and three months for his role in supplying the class A and B drugs worth an estimated street value of £3 million.

His tracks were uncovered after detectives from the Metropolitan Police began investigating his Encrochat handle ‘IrregularFog’ - an encrypted communication network - in June 2020. It was found that Pusey was the sole user of the encrypted mobile phone and was involved in the whole sale distribution.

Passwords matched the names and date of births of Pusey’s family members, the locations of the EncroChat phone matched those of his mobile phone, and messages on the device matched Pusey’s extremely specific travel details. The EnchroChat device also had many messages regarding the importation of the Class A drugs into the UK and the very detailed routes being used by different importers and couriers.

Pusey was arrested at his home on June 20 last year and charged the next day with the offences. He was sentenced to jail for his role in the supply of 107kg of cocaine, 235kg of ketamine, and 447kg of cannabis at Kingston-Upon-Hull Crown Court on Thursday, July 2.

Detective Constable Duncan Askew, responsible for the investigation from the Met’s Specialist Crime team , said: “Pusey arranged large-scale drug deals while also maintaining a well-respected football career. On the surface he appeared as a doting family man – but he was making millions sending commercial scale amounts of controlled drugs to south London gangs. He did this all with no thought of the misery and devastation caused in London communities by drug supply, and the violence it leads to.

