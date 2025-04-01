Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A search is under way for a British man who disappeared after leaving Alicante-Elche Airport in Spain on Saturday morning.

Jason Taylor, 36, from Powys, Wales, was due to fly back to the UK but reportedly left the airport on foot following an issue with his boarding pass. CCTV footage shows him exiting the terminal alone, according to friends who have since launched a search effort.

“We tried several times to scan his boarding pass, but it kept coming up with an error message advising us to contact the airline,” said a friend who was travelling with him. “Jason went to seek assistance, and one of us waited behind the gate for him, but that was the last time anyone saw or heard from him.”

The friend added that Taylor was not unwell, intoxicated, or behaving unusually prior to his disappearance. “This is completely out of character for him. His family is beside themselves with worry,” they said, adding that several people have flown back to Spain to continue the search.

Dyfed-Powys Police has issued an appeal for information, describing Taylor as wearing a white collared T-shirt, dark shorts, and white trainers at the time he was last seen. He was also carrying a black wheeled suitcase.

A spokesperson for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said: “We are supporting the family of a British man missing in Spain and are in contact with the local authorities.”