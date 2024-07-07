Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Volunteers and expert search and rescue teams alike stand ready to join the search for missing Jay Slater - but a huge obstacle stands in their way.

As previously reported by NationalWorld, Slater went missing while on holiday in Tenerife. The 19-year-old was at a music festival when he was last heard from on June 17.

As police officers on the island called off their search on June 20, a GoFundMe started has raised more than £51,000 at the time of publication. Meanwhile, local volunteers have been continuing to look for Slater in their spare time.

Now the teenager’s mother, Debbie, has given an update into their search - including a major obstacle that the family is struggling to overcome.

She said: “We have been overwhelmed by the kindness and support we have received and would like to thank the local hiking group for all of their help planning the routes to find our Jay. We have been contacted by a wonderful group of locals who have volunteered to continue the search.

“While they don’t wish to accept financial help for their search, we will be supporting them with supplies and are so grateful for their willingness to help.

“We also continue to be contacted by experienced groups offering to support our search. We are busy talking to them about what they can do to assist. But in order for us to employ their help, they need to have permission from the Spanish authorities.

“We will be sure to keep you all updated on our progress and are so grateful for your continued support to bring our boy home.”

Slater’s dad Warren, brother Zak and uncle Glen have also returned to Tenerife to continue their search for the missing teenager.

A bricklayer from Oswaldtwistle, Lancashire, Slater was at the NRG music festival on his first “lad’s holiday” when he went missing.