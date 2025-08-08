“Fly high princess.”

The family of a one-year-old girl who died after being taken to hospital with serious injuries has paid tribute to her.

Jayla-Jean Mclaren died in hospital on Sunday.

Via police, her family have now paid the following tribute to her: “Mummy, daddy, and nanny will always love you. Fly high princess.”

Jayla-Jean Mclaren, who died on the Isle of Wight on Sunday, August 3. Two people have been arrested. | Picture issued by Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary

Det Supt Rod Kenny said: “First and foremost, our thoughts remain with all who knew and loved Jayla-Jean. We know emotions are understandably high in the local community following news of this devastating incident.

“I want to reassure the community that our investigation remains ongoing, and we are working tirelessly to establish the full facts surrounding Jayla-Jean’s death.

“While we understand the community concern, we urge people not to speculate on the circumstances as this will cause further distress to those who knew Jayla-Jean and could impede the ongoing police investigation. We will provide further updates as soon as we are able to.”

A 31-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman, both from Newport on the Isle of Wight, were previously arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent. They were released on conditional police bail pending further enquiries. Police on the Isle of Wight had been called at 11.34am on Friday to a report of a child being taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A vigil was held for the tot at Church Litten park in Newport yesterday, with about 70 people attending to pay their respects, leaving flowers, balloons, teddies and photos under a tree. Her mum and dad, Shay and Jay Mclaren, attended, as did her paternal grandmother, Lesley Chiverton.

Anyone with information can contact Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary on 101 or online here, quoting 44250344990.