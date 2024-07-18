Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A carer has admitted the murder of a 90-year-old woman. Jayne Hill, 51, appeared at Liverpool Crown Court via videolink from HMP Styal on Thursday charged with the murder of Myra Thompson, who was found dead at her home in Spital, Wirral, Merseyside, on April 23.

An earlier court hearing was told Hill was one of the 90-year-old’s carers. The defendant, wearing a yellow knitted jumper, pleaded guilty to murder and to the theft of £60 cash from Ms Thompson on April 12.

Judge Denis Watson KC said: “The pleas you have entered this morning mean there is only one sentence in law that can be passed, which will be a sentence of imprisonment for life, but it will be for the judge to determine the minimum term which applies to that sentence. Before that can be done there is still quite a lot of clarification that is required.”

Hill, of Norwich Drive, Upton, was remanded in custody to appear for a further hearing at Liverpool Crown Court on September 20.

Nick Johnson KC, prosecuting, said she was also due to appear in magistrates’ court next week after being charged with additional offences following the discovery of jewellery and items believed to belong to other patients.