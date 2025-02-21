Jenny Hall: Keen runner, 23, goes missing in remote North Pennines
Jenny Hall is a keen distance runner and could have left her home to go running. Her car, a red Ford Focus, was found in the North Pennines on Wednesday.
Police say that a large-scale search is taking place in the area, using police and mountain rescue search teams, as well as air support, including the Coastguard. The search covers the wider Teesdale area in County Durham.
The car was parked on the B6278, between Eggleston and Stanhope.
Jenny, who left her home in Tow Law just after 3pm on Tuesday, is white, 6ft, and has very long dark hair. She was last seen wearing a blue hoodie with a John Deere logo and dark jogging bottoms.
A statement from Durham Constabulary said: “Police are also grateful for assistance from the Rurali community group, who are assisting in the search for the 23-year-old.
“We would like to thank the public for their continuing support in the search. Anyone who believes they may have seen Jenny or has any relevant information about her whereabouts is asked to contact police immediately on 999.”
A Family Liaison Officer is working with Jenny’s family.
