JLR fire: Castle Bromwich Jaguar Land Rover factory blaze is put out by West Midlands Fire Service
A huge fire broke out at a Jaguar Land Rover factory.
Fifty firefighters were called to the luxury car maker’s Castle Bromwich plant in the Castle Vale area of Birmingham at about 8.15am.
It took just over an hour to put the fire out.
West Midlands Fire Service said it sent eight fire engines, three 4×4 brigade response vehicles and a hydraulic aerial platform, with crews from nine stations on the scene.
The fire service confirmed that sprinklers at the factory had kicked in.
