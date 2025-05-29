A Northamptonshire police officer has been sentenced for misconduct in public office after sending messages of a sexual nature to someone he believed to be a member of the public he had met while on duty.

PC Jody Lathwell, a 44-year-old response officer based in Northampton, was suspended in November 2023 after the matter was reported to Northamptonshire Police. An internal investigation was launched by the force’s Counter Corruption Unit.

Lathwell pleaded guilty to one count of misconduct in a public office at Northampton Crown Court on April 17. He returned to court on May 28 where he was sentenced to 32 weeks in prison, suspended for 18 months. He was also ordered to complete 100 hours of unpaid work and 25 Rehabilitation Activity Requirement (RAR) days.

On the same day, an accelerated gross misconduct hearing was held at Northamptonshire Police Headquarters, chaired by Chief Constable Ivan Balhatchet. The matter was found to amount to gross misconduct, and PC Lathwell was dismissed without notice and placed on the policing barred list.

Deputy Chief Constable Ash Tuckley said: “PC Lathwell’s conduct fell well below the high standards that we expect all of our police officers to uphold, so it is only right that he was dismissed without notice at the hearing yesterday.

“No one is above the law and I hope this case reassures the public that we are determined to root out corrupt practices in our profession without fear or favour.”