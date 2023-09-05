The 47-year-old nurse was one of two victims of two separate collisions in Coventry on Sunday

Tributes have been pouring in for a cyclist who was killed after being hit by a car in a major incident in Coventry.

Joel Carreido was struck by a vehicle on Woodway Lane on Sunday morning and was tragically pronounced dead shortly afterwards. Another victim has been confirmed as a 44-year-old pedestrian, who died after they were involved in a separate collision on Gosford Street.

In a heartbreaking tribute to Mr Carreido, his family said: "Joel was a loving husband and father of two, who worked extremely hard as a healthcare assistant at University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire. He will be missed dearly by all that knew him. We thank all of the community for their continued support during this very difficult time. May he rest in peace and God bless his soul."

The 47-year-old nurse was one of two victims of two separate collisions in Coventry on Sunday - Credit: Barry Dean/PA wire

The 47-year-old had been working at University Hospital Coventry since 2017. He initially took care of the elderly on Ward 40 before moving to gastroenterology just a few months ago.

Professor Andy Hardy, the chief executive officer at University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust said in a statement: "Everyone at the Trust is shocked and saddened by this tragic news. Joel’s passion for caring for others shone through in everything he did and he left a lasting impression on the patients and families he came into contact with.

“While his work was a huge source of pride, it was evident to everyone who knew Joel that the role he enjoyed the most was being a loving husband and a father to his two cherished children. Joel will be sorely missed by us all and our thoughts are with his friends and family at this difficult time.”

A 33-year-old man was arrested following the incident and has been sectioned under the Mental Health Act. Police have appealed for witnesses and are looking at CCTV footage.