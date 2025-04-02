Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are very worried about a couple of pensioners who have vanished.

John and Joan, both 76, were reported missing having last been seen in Clacton in Essex on Thursday, where they had been with family.

It is understood they left Essex on Friday morning, and while police believe they have returned to Dorset, where they live, it is believed they have not returned home to Dorchester and their exact whereabouts remain unknown.

John and Joan from Dorchester, who have not been heard from since Thursday | Issued by Dorset Police

John and Joan were in a red Ford Kuga with the registration HF74 KRO. John is about 5ft 10in and slim with short grey hair that has a tinge of red, and is thinning on top. He sometimes wears glasses.

Joan is about 5ft 2in and of larger build with greying blonde hair, which is down to her neck.

Inspector Charlotte Lee, of Dorset Police, said: “We understand it is very out of character for John and Joan to go missing like this, so we are keen to find them and make sure they are all right.

“I would urge anyone with information regarding their whereabouts to please make contact with us immediately. We also want to encourage anyone who comes across the vehicle described above to please report it to police. Finally, I would like to make an appeal directly to John and Joan if you see this to please make contact with us or your family and let us know where you are. We all just want to check that you are OK.”

Anyone who knows where John and Joan are has been asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting number 55250044523.