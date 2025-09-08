A devastated family have paid tribute to a man who died tragically.

Jon Nunez, 50, died when his white Suzuki motorcycle was in a collision with a black Range Rover just after 11.30am on Saturday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family said: “Jon wasn't just a part of our lives; he made our lives better. He was a gentle soul, great listener, a fierce defender of his family and friends, and the first person you’d call when you needed a laugh or a helping hand.

“Jon's love for life was infectious and we'll forever remember the joy he brought into the world. We'll remember his laugh, kindness, smile and the countless moments of happiness he gave us.”

Mr Nunez, from Rhos-on-Sea, died at the Black Cat roundabout on the A547 in Llandudno Junction, north Wales.

North Wales Police are appealing for witnesses who may have information about the incident. Anyone with relevant dashcam footage can contact investigating officers by calling North Wales Police on 101 or reporting via the website, quoting incident reference C139505.