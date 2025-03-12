Joseph Bellamy: Body found in search for 18-year-old man last seen near M48 bridge in December

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali

Live Reporter

12th Mar 2025, 7:19pm
A body has been found in the search for an 18-year-old man who was reported missing three months ago.

Joseph Bellamy went missing from his home in Caldicot, South Wales in December last year. Police have now confirmed a body was found near the village of Northington, Gloucestershire, on Sunday (March 9).

The body has been formally identified as Mr Bellamy, Gwent Police said. His family have been informed and a force spokesperson said its thoughts were with them at this "difficult" time. Mr Bellamy's family have asked for privacy and space, the force added in its statement.

Joseph Bellamy went missing from his home in Caldicot, South Wales in December last year.placeholder image
Joseph Bellamy went missing from his home in Caldicot, South Wales in December last year. | Gwent Police

The 18-year-old was last seen near the M48 bridge between England and Wales, leading Gwent Police to appeal for motorists to review their dashcam footage. According to the force, Mr Bellamy left his home between midnight and 1am on Tuesday, December 3.

CCTV footage captured him riding a red bike onto the bridge, which was later recovered by police.

