Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The family of a 19-year-old who died in a ‘tragic motorbike accident’ has paid a tribute to the ‘much loved son, brother and loving partner’.

Josh Sharpe died following a fatal collision that occurred on Saturday, June 22 at Astley Raceway, an off-road track in Manchester.

Despite the best efforts of emergency services, the youngster sadly passed away at the scene. And now, his family and friends have launched a fundraising appeal to help give Josh “the best send off he deserves”. In a statement sent via Greater Manchester Police, the family said Josh’s love for motorbikes developed at a very young age and often road them with his dad on weekends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The family added: “Although he has always loved motor bikes, it wasn’t until he was financially independent that he was able to enjoy this hobby more frequently with his friends. What stood out most about Josh was his kindness. He had an ability to sense when someone needed a friend, a kind word, or a gentle smile. He was always the first to offer help, never asking for anything in return.

Josh Sharpe died following a fatal collision that occurred on Saturday, June 22 at Astley Raceway, an off-road track in Manchester. | Greater Manchester Police

"His empathy and generosity were beyond his years, qualities that made him beloved by everyone who knew him. In his short life, he touched more hearts than many do in a lifetime.”

Tributes have also poured in on social media from his friends who described him as “one of a kind”. Friend Ethen Sanderson wrote: “You (were) one of kind and had everything to live for, it’s such a cruel world I’m just gutted we haven’t seen each for a while due to different circumstances but I know your going to have the best send off ever.

“Brother (you’re) going to be up there with my dad both looking down on us all. Love you brother we’re all gonna miss you Rest In Peace Josh Sharpe.” Another friend Ben Dunn said Josh “had a heart of gold.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “No one could ever match the bond we had, its absolutely broken me that you’ve been taken this early, you will never be forgotten. I know that you’re up there with my dad looking down on us. You deserved so much more than what this life gave to you. I love you brother, until we meet again.”

Josh Sharpe died following a fatal collision that occurred on Saturday, June 22 at Astley Raceway, an off-road track in Manchester. | Greater Manchester Police

A JustGiving page was set up by his brother, Scot Greer. The page says: “In memory of my big brother... I will miss you so much. Josh a lovely young man age 19 was sadly taken in a tragic motorbike accident and will be missed so much by family and friends.”

A GoFundMe was also established by his friend to help with the funeral costs. Friend Lloyd Hill said: “Josh was my best friend, my family, my brother. We have grown up together riding bikes. Josh loved to ride, it’s something that makes us feel free.

“I still can’t believe I’m saying this, Josh had a tragic accident whilst riding. Josh has been taken from us far too young. I would appreciate any donations, the money will go towards the funeral costs, gravestone and help support his family and loved ones Can we all get together and give him the best send off that he deserves. Thank you in advance for any support.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad