The family of a woman killed after being hit by an e-bike have told of their heartbreak.

Julia Burns has now been named as the victim of the hit-and-run collision. Sadly she died after spending more than four months in hospital.

The rider of the e-bike rode off before emergency services arrived to help the 62-year-old.

Julia's family said: "Our family is devastated by the tragic loss of our beloved Julia. Her absence has left a void in our lives that can never be filled. Julia was the heart and soul of our family, and her loss has left us heartbroken beyond words.

"The trauma Julia endured—and the heartbreak we experienced beside her—was unimaginable. No family should ever have to watch a loved one suffer the way she did.

"We are pleading with anyone who may have information to please come forward. Even the smallest detail could make a difference. Your courage and compassion could help bring justice for Julia."

Det Con Sarah Royle said: "Our thoughts are with the loved ones of Julia, who have endured so much throughout this difficult time. Investigators have been working continuously on this incident for the past year, to try and piece together the circumstances that sadly led to Julia's death.

"Were you in the area this time last year and recall seeing or hearing the incident? Perhaps you saw something suspicious in the moments afterwards? We urge you to come forward and let us know, even the smallest piece of information could make a difference."

The incident happened on Sunday, September 29 last year at about 7.45pm, in Elmwood Avenue, Feltham, west London. Julia, who was from Feltham, died on Thursday, February 13 this year.

The Metropolitan Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit is looking into the case and on Thursday, July 24, a 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He has been released under bail pending further enquiries until a date in October.

Anyone who has any information about the collision can contact the Met Police on 101 or online, using the crime reference number 01/902272/24. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.