Greater Manchester Police are searching for 61-year-old Julie O'Grady after the force said that her family are "extremely concerned for her welfare". (Credit: Greater Manchester Police)

Police are urgently searching for a missing 61-year-old woman. Greater Manchester Police said that Julie O'Grady had been reported missing from the Newton Heath area of Manchester. The force added that Mr O'Grady's family were "extremely concerned for her welfare".

Anyone with any information is urged to contact police to help with tracing Ms O'Grady. A photograph of Ms O'Grady was shared on the GMP Manchester North Facebook page.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad