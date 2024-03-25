Julie O'Grady: Greater Manchester Police search for woman, 61 - family 'extremely concerned for her welfare'
Police are urgently searching for a missing 61-year-old woman. Greater Manchester Police said that Julie O'Grady had been reported missing from the Newton Heath area of Manchester. The force added that Mr O'Grady's family were "extremely concerned for her welfare".
Anyone with any information is urged to contact police to help with tracing Ms O'Grady. A photograph of Ms O'Grady was shared on the GMP Manchester North Facebook page.
The post read: "Julie O'Grady, aged 61, has been reported from the Newton Heath area of Manchester. Julie's family are extremely concerned for her welfare. Anyone with information on Julie's whereabouts is urged to come forward as soon as possible. Please call PC Helen McNEILL 07584 224903 if you have any information."
