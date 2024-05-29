Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Junior doctors will be going back out on the picket lines after the British Medical Association confirmed new strike action to take place next month.

Talks between the BMA and the government had recently reopened to find a resolution to the long-running pay dispute. After the Prime Minister called an election for July 4, the BMA gave the government “a final opportunity to make an offer and avoid strikes” but the union has now confirmed ”this opportunity has not been taken up”.

BMA junior doctors committee co-chairmen Dr Robert Laurenson and Dr Vivek Trivedi said: “We made clear to the Government that we would strike unless discussions ended in a credible pay offer. For more than 18 months we have been asking Rishi Sunak to put forward proposals to restore the pay junior doctors have lost over the past 15 years – equal to more than a quarter in real terms. ​

“When we entered mediation with Government this month we did so under the impression that we had a functioning government that would soon be making an offer. Clearly no offer is now forthcoming. Junior doctors are fed up and out of patience.

“Even at this late stage Mr (Rishi) Sunak has the opportunity to show that he cares about the NHS and its workers. It is finally time for him to make a concrete commitment to restore doctors’ pay. If during this campaign he makes such a public commitment that is acceptable to the BMA’s junior doctors committee, then no strikes need go ahead.”