Junior doctors strike: three-day industrial action begins with patients warned of 'significant disruption'
The latest round of industrial action by junior doctors is due to last three-days
Junior doctors have launched their latest round of industrial action ahead of the Christmas period, with patients warned of "significant disruption". NHS bosses have shared their "disappointment" over the breakdown in talks between the British Medical Association (BMA) and the government, saying that the industrial action has comes at the "worst possible time" for the NHS. The 72-hour strike takes place during one of the busiest periods of the year for NHS hospitals.
Disruption has already been felt, with one hospital forced to close its accident and emergency department. Cheltenham A&E has announced that it is due to close at various points over the next few weeks while it deals with strike action. Health Secretary Victoria Atkins said: “We know that despite these measures and the hard work of NHS staff, these strikes can cause significant disruption to patients and add extra pressure on the NHS. My door remains open should the BMA junior doctors committee cancel these disruptive strikes and come back to the negotiating table as we were making good progress.”
The BMA has said that the government "walked away from talks" after strike action was announced stating that there are no rules stopping them from continuing talk even though a walkout had been arranged. It has urged the government to get back around the table with an offer for its members.
Dr Vivek Trivedi, co-chairman of the BMA junior doctors committee, said: “We have still not seen this further offer. So if it really is enough to stop strikes, then let’s have it. If it is credible we can put it to our members and we can cancel these strikes today.”
He added: “We have never walked away from talks, we have called strike action and then the Government has walked away from talks, but we’re ready to speak at any point. There is no law, there is no rule that stops people talking when strikes are called and in fact we saw a completely different approach in Scotland where our colleagues had called for strike action but their government met them at the table and they negotiated a deal which ultimately, not only was good enough to put to members but was good enough to be agreed by members, and they were able to avert strike action, full stop. I only wish that our Government would take some notice of that.”
