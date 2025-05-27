Four Just Stop Oil protesters have been jailed for a combined total of seven years and five months after being convicted of planning to cause major disruption at Manchester Airport.

Indigo Rumbelow, Leanorah Ward, Margaret Reid, and Daniel Knorr were sentenced today (May 27) following a lengthy police investigation by Greater Manchester Police (GMP).

The group was arrested in the early hours of 5 August 2024, when officers intercepted them near Manchester Airport with equipment including bolt cutters, angle grinders, glue, sand, and high-vis vests bearing the Just Stop Oil name.

Police say the group intended to break into the airport airfield and glue themselves to the taxiway in an effort to halt air traffic and gain media attention. A handwritten note found on Ward outlined the motive, and in a police interview she admitted they were planning to disrupt airport operations but were stopped before they could act.

“This was a targeted attack, at the height of summer, against one of the country’s busiest airports,” said Nicola Wells, Senior Crown Prosecutor for CPS North West. “Whenever the right to protest crosses into criminality... we will not hesitate to prosecute these cases.”

Following their arrest, police searched a rental property in Gatley and found further evidence, including a driving licence and camera harness. One other suspect, Noah Crane, was found not guilty during the trial at Minshull Street Crown Court.

Assistant Chief Constable Chris Sykes praised the work of specialist teams: “Greater Manchester Police successfully foiled their plans... and today, we have seen those responsible jailed. Anyone who disrupts the safety and security of an airport can expect to be dealt with swiftly and robustly.”

Detective Chief Inspector Tony Platten, who led the investigation, said: “This disruption was deliberately planned to coincide with the height of the summer holidays. It was vital that we prevented this from happening... I hope this outcome serves as a clear warning: anyone who seeks to disrupt the public will face the full force of the law.”

The incident comes amid broader warnings by Just Stop Oil of a “summer of disruption.” Authorities credited early interception and inter-agency cooperation for averting what they described as a significant safety threat.

Rad Taylor, Director of Aerodrome Operations at Manchester Airport, added: “What these individuals were planning would not only have caused significant disruption for tens of thousands of passengers, but also a significant safety risk... The potential consequences of that do not bear thinking about.”

The group was found guilty of conspiracy to intentionally cause a public nuisance. Sentences ranged from 12 to 27 months, depending on individual roles and circumstances.