Friends and family of a young woman found dead in a flat say she was “the funniest, craziest, coolest, most caring person.”

Kadey Anglin died at a city centre flat last Thursday, only a few days after her 20th birthday.

Kadey’s dad Lee paid tribute to her, posting on Facebook: “On Thursday our beautiful baby girl Kadey left us. As a family we are helping each other and trying somehow to get through this and trying somehow come to terms with what's happened.

“Kadey was the light in all our hearts, just turned 20 years old the world awaited her. Her spirit her drive and ambition her sense of humour, her laughter her smile her charisma her spark her soul will forever be with us. Please keep Kadey in your hearts and thoughts. Proud of what you achieved proud of the woman you became, proud to be your dad. Proud to be your friend x”

Emily Walker, a close friend, said: “No words can ever sum up how amazing Kadey was. She brought us so much joy every day to everyone’s lives just by being herself. She was the funniest, craziest, coolest, most caring person that any of us will ever have the pleasure of knowing.”

Kadey worked at a bar in Manchester called Gorilla. Its sister bar The Deaf Institute posted last week to say: “We can confirm that in the early hours of Thursday morning a team member from our Gorilla venue tragically passed away in an apartment on Grosvenor Street.

“We do not have any detailed information as to what occurred at this time, and it would be inappropriate for us to comment further particularly whilst there is an ongoing police investigation. Naturally, we have reached out to Greater Manchester Police and informed them that we will assist in any way we can in terms of uncovering what has happened. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of our deceased colleague at this very sad time.”

Greater Manchester Police say that they were called to Grosvenor Street on a “concern for welfare” alert. They say enquiries into Kadey’s death are continuing.