Kaliyah Coa: Body found in River Thames believed to be that of missing girl, 11
Officers were alerted to a body in the River Thames in Maritime Quay in east London on Sunday at 9.03am.
A police spokesman said: “The body is yet to be formally identified. However, the family of Kaliyah Coa have been informed of this development and are being supported by specialist officers.”
The schoolgirl, who had been playing during a school inset day, entered the water near Barge House Causeway, close to London City Airport, in east London on March 31.
Kaliyah’s family ask that privacy is respected at this time, the force added.
