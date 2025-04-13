Kaliyah Coa: Body found in River Thames believed to be that of missing girl, 11

Tom Morton
By Tom Morton

Editor

1 minute ago
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The family of missing 11-year-old Kaliyah Coa have been informed after a body was found in the River Thames, the Metropolitan Police said.

Officers were alerted to a body in the River Thames in Maritime Quay in east London on Sunday at 9.03am.

A police spokesman said: “The body is yet to be formally identified. However, the family of Kaliyah Coa have been informed of this development and are being supported by specialist officers.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Barge House Causeway in east London Barge House Causeway in east London
Barge House Causeway in east London | Google

The schoolgirl, who had been playing during a school inset day, entered the water near Barge House Causeway, close to London City Airport, in east London on March 31.

Kaliyah’s family ask that privacy is respected at this time, the force added.

Related topics:River ThamesLondon City Airport

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice