Kaliyah Coa: Girl, 11, who went missing after birthday party confirmed dead as body found in River Thames identified
Kaliyah Coa was last seen on March 31, playing near Barge House Causeway in Woolwich during a school inset day. She never returned home after the party, prompting a major search effort.
On Wednesday, the Metropolitan Police confirmed that a body found in Maritime Quay on the Isle of Dogs on April 13 is that of Kaliyah.
In a statement, her grieving family said: “Our hearts are broken and our lives will never be the same. We were blessed to have Kaliyah, even if it was for such a short time. She will be missed so much. Kaliyah went to a birthday party and never returned home to her family.
“The family would like to thank all those who were involved in the search and recovery of Kaliyah. We sincerely hope that everyone will respect our wishes to be given the space and time to grieve as a family.”
Detective Superintendent Scott Ware, who led the investigation, said: “This tragic accident took away a little girl who was loved by many. Our specialist officers will continue to support Kaliyah’s family as they process this heart-breaking news.”
An inquest into Kaliyah’s death is expected to open on Friday.