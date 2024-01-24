Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man has gone missing from a mental health centre in Leeds. Kayode Iyekowa, aged 24, from Burmantofts, was reported missing by staff at the Becklin Centre, in Alma Street, at 4.36pm on Tuesday (January 23).

West Yorkshire Police has now issued an urgent appeal for information to help trace him as there are immediate concerns for his welfare. However, members of the public are advised not to approach him but to alert the police to any sightings.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The police said: "He was seen on CCTV calling at a family member’s address in Burmantofts at about 6pm on Tuesday but left shortly afterwards. The image shows the clothing he was wearing."

Kayode is described as black, 5ft 10ins tall, slim build, with short dreadlocks.