Kayode Iyekowa: Police issue urgent appeal to find man, 24, missing from Leeds mental health centre
Police 'concerned' after a man went missing from a mental heath centre yesterday
A man has gone missing from a mental health centre in Leeds. Kayode Iyekowa, aged 24, from Burmantofts, was reported missing by staff at the Becklin Centre, in Alma Street, at 4.36pm on Tuesday (January 23).
West Yorkshire Police has now issued an urgent appeal for information to help trace him as there are immediate concerns for his welfare. However, members of the public are advised not to approach him but to alert the police to any sightings.
The police said: "He was seen on CCTV calling at a family member’s address in Burmantofts at about 6pm on Tuesday but left shortly afterwards. The image shows the clothing he was wearing."
Kayode is described as black, 5ft 10ins tall, slim build, with short dreadlocks.
Anyone who sees Kayode or who has any information that could assist in locating him is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting log 1161 of January 23 or online via its live chat.
