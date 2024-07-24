Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The family of a woman killed by her pet dog 'suffering a seizure' has paid tribute a 'beautiful and ‘kind-hearted young lady'.

Kelly Reilly was attacked at an address in Wexford Road at around 12.15pm on Monday (22 July), by an American bulldog, which has now been humanely destroyed.

It is thought Kelly suffered a seizure and collapsed screaming to the ground as the 'spooked' beast pounced on her causing catastrophic injuries. Tragically, nothing could be done to save the 33-year-old mum, despite the efforts of medics, and she died a short time later.

In a tribute to the 33-year-old mother, her family said: "Kelly was the most beautiful, kind-hearted young lady anybody could meet. She is going to be truly missed by everyone that she knew from family to friends. She was the most amazing mum, daughter, sister , auntie, fiance, niece, cousin and friend to many.

Kelly Reilly, 33, was attacked at an address in Wexford Road at around 12.15pm on Monday (22 July), by an American bulldog, which has now been humanely destroyed. | West Midlands Police

"The family are so broken and are finding it difficult to come to terms that they are never going to see her beautiful face again. Kelly would light up any room she walked into. She had the biggest heart and cared for everyone around her.

"Kelly's passing has hit her family, friends and wider community very bad. Kelly was a very family-orientated young lady and would do anything for anyone. She had a heart of gold. She will forever be in our hearts and will continue to live on in all our lives."