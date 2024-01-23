Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man has died after being run over by his own minibus. Emergency services were called to the collision on Penrhyn, Kenfig Hill at around 2.10pm on Monday (January 22) in Bridgend, but the 66-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

South Wales Police say the man had just exited the vehicle, a black Mercedes minibus, when it rolled back and fatally injured him. The road was closed to the traffic, with motorists urged to avoid the area.

Advertisement

Advertisement