Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 38-year-old man has been arrested after indecently exposing himself to a group of children

A 38-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of indecently exposing himself to a group of children in Kettering. Northamptonshire Police said the incident happened on Bank Holiday Monday (May 27) between 9pm and 9.25pm in Albert Street. The police said the suspect remains in police custody at this time as they launch an appeal for information.

A police spokesperson said: “Police officers are keen to trace anyone else who may have been approached in similar circumstances but who has not yet come forward to report it. Witnesses or anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...