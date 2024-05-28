Kettering: Police arrest man, 38, after he allegedly exposed himself to children on Bank Holiday Monday
A 38-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of indecently exposing himself to a group of children in Kettering. Northamptonshire Police said the incident happened on Bank Holiday Monday (May 27) between 9pm and 9.25pm in Albert Street. The police said the suspect remains in police custody at this time as they launch an appeal for information.
A police spokesperson said: “Police officers are keen to trace anyone else who may have been approached in similar circumstances but who has not yet come forward to report it. Witnesses or anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.
“Please quote incident number 24000310929 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”