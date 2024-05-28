Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Investigation has been launched after a woman was forced into a car on Keynsham A-road

Three people have been arrested after a woman was forced into a car in Keynsham. Avon and Somerset Police said they were called at 8.52pm to the incident on the A4 Bath Road and officers attended and located the victim, who is safe and did not require hospital treatment.

Following an investigation, a woman and two men were arrested and remain in police custody. The police added: “Enquiries to locate others believed to be involved are ongoing. It is believed that all those involved were known to each other and that there’s no wider risk to the public.

