Almost £10,000 has been raised to support the baby daughter of Kiena Dawes and to help pay for her funeral

Tributes have been paid to a tragic young mum with a “beautiful soul” with thousands of pounds raised to help her baby daughter.

Kiena Dawes, 23, died after being struck by a train on Friday.

Just prior to her death she had gone missing and her brother Kynan posted an urgent plea on social media for help to find her.

Kiena, who was from Lytham St Annes, but was living in Fleetwood, was a mum to nine-month-old daughter, Marnie.

Kiena Dawes, 23, with her daughter Marnie, who is now 9-months-old

‘You will be remembered by everyone’

Kiena’s brother Kynan Dawes has pledged to bring up his infant niece Marnie Blu Dawes. But he has had to give up his job as a builder to look after her.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to support Marnie, raise a deposit for Kynan to rent a house and also assist with funeral costs. So far almost £10,000 has been raised.

After learning of his sister’s death, Kynan had said on Facebook: “Kiena was in such a bad place in her head. She took the decision to end what was an awful battle in her life.”

"We love you more than words can ever say! I’m going to miss you more than you’ll ever have known. And you will be remembered by everyone. I’ll make sure your baby girl will be looked after and grow up to know how perfect you really was."

Well-wishers have left hundreds of floral tributes next to railings in Carlyle Avenue, Blackpool, opposite the home of Kiena's mum.

Organiser of the fundraising page Matthew Sanderson said:“Kynan has promised to be there for Marnie through thick and thin as he struggles to deal with the loss of his sister in such tragic circumstances.”

He also made a plea to those experiencing mental health issues to seek help , saying: “Please talk to someone and don’t suffer in silence.”

The page had set out with a target of £2,500, but it had reached almost four times by Tuesday morning.

“We are very grateful to everyone who has contributed to the fund,” said Kynan. “It means a lot to all the family to know people care.”

Kiena and her daughter Marnie

Tributes to a ‘beautiful soul’

Kiena’s friends are still coming to terms with the news of her tragic death and have shared some heartbreaking tributes in her memory.

Natasha Benson added: “Been trying to process the passing of this beautiful soul. Words can’t begin to describe what a truly beautiful human you are!

"I’m so grateful of all the memories we shared! Your infectious smile will stay with me. My heart is hurting. Rest in paradise with your wonderful dad.”

Sharing a wonderful video of Kiena singing, her friend Lisa King said: “Voice of an angel now you’re a real angel, rest in peace Kiena Dawes so sorry to hear the news. Thoughts and prayers are with your family and friends.. Sleep tight..x”

Floral tributes to Kiena Dawes outside her mum's house in Carlyle Avenue, Blackpool

Jack Pope said: “This is a very hard post to write.. what a person, what a friend, my heart goes out to you Kiena, you were one of the strongest people I know and I know full well Marnie will be in the best of hands with Kynan.

“Biggest shock to date, I’m thinking of all the Dawes family. Rest in peace. Gone but will definitely never be forgotten.”

“Life is so cruel & the world can be a hard place,” added Chloé Franklin.

Former workmate Sharon Bailey added: “Absolutely devastating. I had the pleasure of working alongside Kiena, she was the most beautiful kind, polite & respectful young lady.

"Beautiful inside and out with a wicked sense of humour. My heart hurts for her & her family and friends. A smile that lit the room... rest easy beautiful girl.”

Louise Joanne Adams wrote: "I'll never forget you, you were an amazing person, kind, beautiful. I'm completely heartbroken."