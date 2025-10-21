One of Katie Price’s ex-husbands has been charged with raping a 13-year-old girl.

Kieran Hayler, who was married to the former glamour model from 2013 to 2021, has been charged with three counts of rape and one count of sexual assault against the girl, who cannot be named.

The Sun reported that Sussex Police said: “We can confirm Kieran Hayler, 38, of Northchapel in West Sussex, has been charged with three counts of rape and one count of sexual assault against a 13-year-old girl.

“The offences are alleged to have occurred at an address in West Sussex between June 1 and October 13, 2016. Hayler remains released under investigation and is due to appear before Crawley magistrates’ court on November 19. The girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has received ­support from specially trained officers as our enquiries continue.”

Kieran Hayler with Katie Price | Getty Images

The allegations are from while he was married to Price. They have two children together, Jett, 12, and Bunny, 11. The alleged victim is not a member of his or Katie’s extended family. He was Price’s third husband after singer Peter Andre and cage fighter Alex Reid.

Hayler has worked as a stripper and actor, and appeared on reality shows with Katie. He later cheated on her with several women, including one of her close friends.

A spokesman for Hayler told The Sun said: “Kieran Hayler strongly denies the allegations made against him in its entirety. Mr Hayler is fully engaged and has been co-operating with the police throughout the investigation and will continue to do so. He looks forward to his name being cleared believing in the judicial system to do so.”