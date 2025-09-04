Five people were treated by paramedics after a flat caught fire.

About 60 firefighters and eight engines were sent to the blaze last night. It destroyed the first floor and the roof of a semi-detached house of two floors that had been converted into flats, firefighters said.

Five people escaped the property before the brigade arrived and were treated by the London Ambulance Service.

A fire at Christchurch Avenue in Kilburn, north-west London on September 4, 2025 | London Fire Brigade

The fire was brought under control around 4am, firefighters said. The cause of the blaze is not yet known.

Emergency services received the first of 18 calls to Christchurch Avenue in KIlburn, north-west London, after 12.30am on Thursday.

Crews from West Hampstead, North Kensington, Willesden and surrounding stations attended the scene. One of London Fire Brigade’s 32-metre ladders was used to fight the fire from above.