The newly-crowned King and Queen celebrated in London as crowds gathered to both celebrate and protest the day

Despite the rainy day, London was alive with royal celebration on 6 May, as King Charles and Queen Camilla were officially crowned in a long-awaited coronation ceremony.

Crowds gathered early in the morning to greet to the monarch and his wife on their way to Westminster Abbey for the lavish ceremony. However, protesters also took to the streets in anti-monarchy demonstrations, with some arrests made throughout the day.

The ceremony at Westminster Abbey lasted around two hours. It was followed by an appearance on the royal balcony at Buckingham Palace and a flyover by the Red Arrows.

Here are some of the best pictures from the historic day.

1 . Crowds gathered early to celebrate the King's coronation Crowds gathered from early morning near to The Mall and Buckingham Palace to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. (Credit: PA)

2 . King Charles III and Queen Camilla travel to Westminster Abbey The King and Queen travelled to the ceremony at Westminster Abbey in the decadent royal carriage as rain poured down in London. (Credit: PA)

3 . Protests take place against the Crown While the majority of the crowd were out to celebrate the event, protests took place in Trafalgar Square against the monarchy, with some anti-monarchy protesters arrested ahead of the ceremony. (Credit: PA)

4 . Star-studded congregation arrives at Westminster Abbey Prior to the arrival of the King and Queen, the congregation gathered at Westminster Abbey to witness the historic day. Stars including Katy Perry, who is to take part in a special coronation concert, were among the list of invitees, as well as political leaders and royals from around the world. (Credit: Getty images)