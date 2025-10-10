A fire broke out in a city centre overnight.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Firefighters were called to the blaze just before midnight and said they arrived to find a “commercial unit” on fire.

People nearby were told to keep their doors and windows closed due to the thick smoke.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fire service was fighting the fire both inside and outside the building throughout the night, with police officers manning a cordon.

The fire, which was in Kitchen Street, Liverpool, was put out at 4.40am, with the incident having been scaled down two hours earlier. Kitchen Street and Jamaica Street were closed off, but now only Kitchen Street is shut.

A building surveyor attended and confirmed that the building was not at risk of collapse.

Firefighters removed roof tiles to check for fire spread, checked for hot spots and monitored temperatures. The incident has now been handed over to Merseyside Police.

No cause has yet been confirmed.